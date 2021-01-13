SEVERAL Costa Blanca mayors want tougher action from the Valencian Government to combat increasing COVID-19 infection rates.

Gata de Gorgos mayor, Josep Signes has suggested ‘voluntary confinement’ as local cases reached 760 cases per 100,000 people.

In the south of the area, the mayor of Callosa de Segura, Manuel Martinez, has written to Valencian President, Ximo Puig, asking for increased restrictions for his municipality,

The Ministry of Health trigger point of an area being at ‘extreme risk’ is 250 infections per 100,000.

68 of Alicante Province’s 141 municipalities exceed the 250 mark and 19 of them are past a 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

Three areas, Alcoy, Castalla and Polop have some of the worst figures in the area and went into a two-week local border closure last Thursday (January 7).

The highest contagion rate is in Benilloba with 3,867 cases per 100,000.

The Valencian Community has the sixth highest contagion rate in Spain but Ximo Puig has said that he wants to see what impact new restrictions introduced last week will have on the figures.

His coalition partners, Compromis, have demanded that home confinement be introduced but that cannot happen unless the Madrid government gives approval to a mandatory lockdown.

Orihuela mayor, Emilio Buscuñana said: “The current situation is worrying and we believe that measures from the Valencian government should be strengthened as soon as possible.”

“Orihuela council will adopt every measure that we are legally able to do in our area,” he added.

According to the latest figures, Orihuela has a cumulative infection rate of 1,149 per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.