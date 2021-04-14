CNBC, drawing on speeches from Chinese officials and analysts, predicted a difficult time for the country’s economy, in part related to last year’s strong performance.

According to Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the Chinese customs administration, one of the main reasons for the problems in the near future will be the high base effect, particularly in relation to last year’s export performance.

In 2020, China began to recover from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and to remove restrictions on the economy earlier than other countries. This resulted in an increase in exports, which amounted to 3.6 percent against a GDP growth of 2.3 percent.

Related materials By someone else’s hands Companies around the world have found an easy way to go public. He gives billions, but ruins the economy Boiling point Companies around the world are battling employee burnout. How is this problem dealt with in Russia?

However, in 2021, Chinese exporters still face problems, one of which is the prolonged blockage of the Suez Canal by the container ship Ever Given. In addition, this year there is no such high demand for protective masks and other disinfectants, which in 2020 accounted for a significant share of exports.

Future difficulties are associated with the imminent opening of the economies of many countries, which will lead to a reorientation of local demand from Chinese suppliers to local ones, say analysts interviewed by the publication. They expect exports from China to fall by 10-15 percent yoy in April.

In the current situation, experts see a chance for the reorientation of the national economy to the domestic market, which official Beijing has been striving for for a long time.