Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that in the event of the supply of US cluster bombs to Ukraine, Moscow “will use similar means of destruction”.

(Also read: Live: Nato will invite Ukraine to become a member when it ‘meets conditions’)

“If the United States supplies Ukraine with cluster bombs, the Russian Armed Forces will be forced to use similar weapons against Ukrainian forces,” Shoigu said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.

(You can read: “It is absurd that NATO does not give a date for Ukraine’s entry”: Volodimir Zelensky)

Shoigu recalled that neither Russia, nor the US, nor Ukraine have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but assured that Moscow, “being aware of the threat that this munition represents for the civilian population, has abstained and refrains from using them” in the course of his war campaign in the Ukraine.

If the United States supplies Ukraine with cluster bombs, the Russian Armed Forces will be forced to use similar weapons against Ukrainian forces.

However, according to the Russian minister, Moscow has in reserve enough cluster munitions, which are “much more effective” and diverse than American analogues.

(Keep reading: France and Germany will send new military aid to Ukraine; missiles and money)

In addition, Russia’s military-industrial complex has multiplied the production of various weapons and other equipment for the Army since 2022, he said. In this regard, he insisted that the supply of cluster bombs to kyiv will only “prolong the conflict” in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Ukraine “is running out of ammunition” and that “everything possible must be done to supply it”, although the decision to hand over the controversial cluster bombs is an individual decision. Of each country.

(In context: The NATO summit begins with tension over kyiv’s possible entry into the Alliance)

“The truth is that, at least in the short term, Ukraine is running out of ammunition, so we have to do everything possible to supply them. Then, on the specific question of exactly what type of ammunition, that is a national decision of each and every one of the allies,” Stoltenberg said during the forum prior to the NATO leaders’ summit that is being held today and tomorrow in Vilnius. .

Responding to whether the US decision to deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine, vetoed by more than a hundred countries, has divided allies, Stoltenberg said that “some allies have signed the Ammunition Convention in

Bunch; others, no.

(Also read: NATO would raise a major obstacle for Ukraine to enter the Alliance)

Velyka Dymerka, in Ukraine, after 500 days of the war in Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

“This is not a NATO position. The allies have different positions on that convention. What we have to understand is that cluster munitions have been used on both sides in this war,” he commented.

He differentiated, in any case, between the use that Russia makes, “to invade another country”, and Ukraine, “to defend itself against Russian aggression”.

(You can read: Russia on sending cluster bombs to kyiv: ‘It brings humanity closer to world war’)

The Norwegian politician recalled that the allies need to restock their arsenals, depleted by the massive delivery of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, and for this they have decided to strengthen the industrial base and place joint orders.

Stoltenberg also referred to kyiv’s aspirations to join the Alliance, and He trusted that the allied leaders “reaffirm” during the summit that “Ukraine will become a member”.

Specifically, they are studying a package with three elements, the first consisting of intensifying practical support through a multi-year program that guarantees full interoperability of the Ukrainian forces with those of NATO.

(Keep reading: It’s 500 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Is the end of the war in sight?)

NATO leaders meet in Lithuania.

The second tries to raise the level of the political relationship through the creation of the Otán-Ukraine Council, a forum in which both parties will participate as equals.

The third refers to remove the Membership Action Plan (MAP) requirement, a step that applicants must complete to join the Alliance.

(Also read: What will happen to Wagner? Commander says that Prigozhin sent them on vacation)

“Because Ukraine has come a long way” since the allies decided in 2008 that Ukraine would become a member in the future and now “it is much closer to NATO”, he justified. “So I think the time has come to reflect that,” he concluded.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING