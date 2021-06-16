London (AFP)

Manchester City faces a difficult start to the 2021-2022 season in the English Football Championship, as it begins the campaign to defend its title with heavy-caliber confrontations in the first seven stages according to the draw that was drawn today, Wednesday.

City will visit Tottenham in the first stage, scheduled for August 14, and then meet successively Arsenal, Leicester City and Chelsea.

The North London team will be supervised by a new coach, who will most likely be Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, after his compatriot Jose Mourinho was sacked and Ryan Mason replaced him temporarily in the second division of the league last season.

The task of European champions Chelsea will not be easy at the beginning of the season, as it faces, after its opening match against its neighbor Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City.

In general, the draw smiled for Manchester United, who faces Leeds at home in the first stage, and then plays relatively easy matches on paper against Southampton, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and West Ham in its first five matches.