😭 He was finding his best level again in this #Euro2024 and a tackle by Kroos injured him.

Pedri’s face when he left the field has saddened us all.

📺 @La1_tve and https://t.co/uwePZpbP3zpic.twitter.com/NwP4NqoHMQ

— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) July 5, 2024