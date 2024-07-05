In a match that promised to be exciting, Pedri was forced off the pitch in the eighth minute of the crucial quarter-final between Germany and Spain at the European Championship, following a hard challenge by Toni Kroos that was not sanctioned beyond the foul called by the referee. Despite initially trying to return to the game, the young Spanish talent fell to the ground again visibly affected, leading to his replacement by a tearful Dani Olmo.
The introduction of Olmo in place of Pedri suggests that the player could miss the remainder of the Euros, even if Spain do advance, due to the severity of the injury he sustained. This situation represents an additional challenge for La Roja, who will now have to adapt without a key player in their tactical scheme, while fans eagerly await news of Pedri’s recovery.
Later, it was reported on social media that it was a muscle tear, which is why he will miss the rest of the tournament and will have to undergo rehabilitation to be ready for the start of the season with Barcelona.
