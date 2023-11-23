Black Friday, which originated in America, must be abolished in its current form. That is the tough demand from researchers and professors to the new cabinet. The bargain festival stimulates an unhealthy appetite for purchasing and is a disaster for our planet from a sustainability point of view, they say. The Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli), an important advisory body to the government, today presents a report with the same advice: the earth cannot cope with our unchecked consumption.

