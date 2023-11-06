Actor Jon Voight ripped his daughter Angelina Jolie’s anti-Israeli posts live on video, branding them as “lies” and retorting that “the Israeli army must protect its soil.”

Jolie strongly condemned the IDF’s response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks that killed 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians.

But in a video published online, Voight, 84, did not hold back, and harshly attacked his daughter Angelina: «I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many others, has no understanding of the honor of God, of truth of God” said the actor.

Jolieformer special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, accused Israel of “deliberately bombing children, women, families, deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid” in blatant violation of international law.

In response, Voight said he was “also disappointed that my daughter doesn’t understand that Hamas’ goal is to annihilate the land of the Jews: and we must defend ourselves.”

Relationships between father and daughter have always been complicated. Just think about the fact that he didn’t even show up at her wedding to Brad Pitt in 2014. Four years earlier on Twitter she had called him an “embarrassing fascist” following her father’s support for Trump, explained by saying that Joe Biden was a threat to America. Journalist Victoria Brownworth, at the time, commented on the clash between the two: «Every time Jon Voight shows up to say something embarrassing or fascist, it serves to remind us why his daughter Angelina Jolie doesn’t want to have anything to do with with him and dedicated herself to humanitarian causes related to women and children.”