Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the recent raid of the British destroyer “HMS Defender” near southern Crimea constitutes a “gross violation” of international standards, and he urged London to investigate the incident.

According to the account of the episode, the British vessel entered the waters of the Black Sea in the vicinity of the region illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, forcing a Russian warship to fire warning shots to make him walk away, after he ignored a warning.

It is the first incident since the Cold War in which Moscow uses war ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the increased tensions between Russia and the West.

“The dangerous actions of the UK destroyer have been valued by the Russian Defense Ministry as a gross violation of the UN Convention on the 1982 Law of the Sea, “the military entity said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry demanded a “thorough investigation of the actions of the Destroyer Defender crew to prevent similar incidents in the future. ”

British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert was called to the Foreign Ministry, according to the Russian diplomatic spokesperson, Maria Zajárova, at her weekly press conference.

In turn, the department headed by Sergei Shoigu transferred its position to the United Kingdom’s military attaché, whom he immediately summoned.

Informed him that the ship “violated the state border of Russia” and entered a depth of three kilometers in Russian territorial waters, something that has been denied by the United Kingdom, which maintains that it was in “Ukrainian territorial waters, in accordance with international law.”

However Moscow stressed that “the destroyer was warned in advance about the possible use of weapons in case of being kept illegally in the territorial waters of Russia “.

“The crew did not react to the obvious warning signals corresponding to naval laws, as a result of which the Coast Guard vessel was forced to fire warning shots,” added the Russian side.

In addition, as an “additional alert”, a Russian Su-24M aircraft dropped several bombs in front of the ship.

The UK Defense Ministry for its part denied that the Russian Navy had fired warning shots, noting that the ship was taking “an innocent step through Ukrainian territorial waters, in accordance with international law. “

According to the British military entity, the Russian Navy carried out naval exercises, and that was what he communicated to the United Kingdom Navy.

HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, is part of the UK Carrier Strike Group currently targeting the Indo-Pacific region.

However, earlier this month it was announced that he would be temporarily parting ways with the group to carry out his “own set of missions” in the Black Sea.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, a decision rejected by most countries in the world. Moscow frequently complains about the presence of NATO warships in the Black Sea near Crimea and argues that it is destabilizing.

With information from the AP and EFE agencies