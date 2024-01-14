Home page politics

Labor Minister Heil (SPD) wants to temporarily cancel citizens' benefits for those who refuse to work. Union parliamentary group vice-president Spahn makes a further suggestion.

Berlin – Union parliamentary group vice-president Jens Spahn (CDU) has spoken out in favor of changing the Basic Law to abolish citizens' benefits for those who refuse to work. “People who can work and receive a job offer but do not accept it should basically no longer receive citizen’s benefit,” Spahn told the newspapers Editorial Network Germany (RND). “If a general deletion is not covered by the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court, we should simply change the constitution.”

“Anyone who is made an offer or who is supported has a duty to take advantage of it,” the CDU executive committee member continued. “Anyone who still refuses to do so cannot rely on being financed by others. This can also be included in the constitution.” The most recent one tightened sanctions in citizens' money planned by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD). are a first step in the right direction, “but they are still far from enough,” said Spahn.

Debate about citizens' money sanctions: Greens counter with the constitution

Heil had announced that he wanted to tighten “sanction options against total objectors”. The state should then only cover the housing costs so that those affected do not become homeless. The cancellation of citizen's benefit payments should be limited to two months.

However, the Greens consider the planned deletion to be unconstitutional. “The Federal Constitutional Court ruled in 2019 that sanctions can generally only be justified up to a level of 30 percent,” said Green Party deputy Andreas Audretsch recently Rhenish Post.

Jens Spahn (archive photo) proposes a constitutional amendment for stricter sanctions on citizens' money. © Markus Schreiber/AFP

Dispute over citizens' money: IG Metall boss speaks of “symbolic politics”

Criticism of Heil's plans also comes from the unions. IG Metall boss Christiane Benner told the newspapers Funke Media Group According to the report from Sunday (January 14th), the planned tightening of sanctions on citizens' money is “purely symbolic politics”: “We have an extremely small number of radical job refusers.”

Benner attacked the Union, which had pursued unsightly polarization. “Mr Merz and Mr Söder are playing minimum wage recipients against citizens’ benefit recipients. This is irresponsible,” she said. “Leave the church in the village. This is about people who are doing shit economically.”

The IG Metall boss said that here “people are being kicked to the bottom, even though there are often black sheep on the capital side – tax evasion, fraud, deception. And they cause greater damage, including socially, than the few recipients of citizens’ benefit who are currently being discussed.” (AFP/frs)