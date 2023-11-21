EIt was worth watching the daily topics on Monday evening after the talk show “Hart aber fair”. An interview with the Federal Minister of Economics was shown there. Robert Habeck was connected from Jena, where he had traveled for the federal government’s digital summit. For the conversation, he went into a room that, dominated by an ancient control panel, looked a lot like an industrial museum – as if Habeck wanted to symbolically warn of the consequences that the Federal Constitutional Court’s decision on the climate and transformation fund could have for the business location .

But above all, the audience saw a man who is at the end of his strength. Habeck, who can usually formulate things so precisely and look confident, appeared pale in his face and unsteady in his thoughts. No wonder: Since the Karlsruhe ruling deprived the traffic light coalition of its business basis until further notice, one crisis meeting is likely to follow the next.

However, the Green politician is incurring additional stress with his rather unfortunate performance. First he criticized the verdict himself. On Monday morning, in an interview with Deutschlandfunk, he attacked the CDU and its parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz by claiming that the Union had complained that people in Germany were paying higher prices. Not particularly smart behavior for a politician who will probably soon need the CDU to get out of the self-inflicted mess.

Before the “Tagesthemen” on Louis Klamroth’s talk show, the three representatives of the traffic light coalition had not yet been able to show a way out of the crisis. In the program entitled “The 60-Billion-Rumms: Is the traffic light running out of coal?” SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, the Green Party leader Katharina Dröge and Linda Teuteberg from the FDP rather repeated the positions that have emerged in the past days as language regulations in the respective parties.



If only the Chancellor had a fraction of his oratorical talent: SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert was state-supporting in “Hard, but fair”.

Image: WDR/Dirk Born



Kühnert and Dröge warned against cutting social benefits and reducing subsidies for the restructuring of the economy towards climate neutrality. Teuteberg praised the fact that the ruling fortunately strengthens the debt brake and that other priorities must now be set within the budget. And Serap Güler, member of the Bundestag for the CDU, said that the volume of the federal budget of 445 billion euros was large enough to cope with the tasks ahead.







At the moment of the big crisis, opinions are sorted along classic lines – here SPD and Greens, there CDU and FDP. It’s just stupid that the result of the 2021 federal election does not allow for a coalition within one camp, as Kühnert soberly stated. Which is why painful compromises have to be found. First with the FDP and then probably also with the CDU, that could be added.

Kühnert completely without left-wing folklore

Kühnert stood out among the politicians present because he was the only one who showed the ability to abstract from his own position. It was remarkable how reserved and almost statesmanlike Kühnert appeared – the same Kühnert who not long ago had attracted attention as Juso chairman with tough demands for redistribution and other left-wing folklore. Although the SPD general secretary insisted that without the special funds there would not be enough money to deal with the tasks at hand, he avoided specifying how the additional income should be generated. The word about a tax increase didn’t come to his lips.

Kühnert achieved another small rhetorical masterpiece when he supported the wish of his party leader Saskia Esken for an end to the debt brake, in order to, in the same sentence, support the Chancellor, who was more skeptical in this regard and who, even if he were in favor of such a step, did not yet have a majority for it. That’s why it’s right, Kühnert continued, for Olaf Scholz to hold back from making suggestions in the public debate and instead look for a solution internally. If Scholz had only a tenth of Kühnert’s speaking talent, the country would be better off.