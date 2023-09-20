J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of Touching Your NightBoys’ Love’s highly acclaimed work Moyori Mori. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 27th at the launch price of €6.90.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Touching Your Night by Moyori Mori

The romantic first work by Moyori Mori, nominated as best debut at the BL Award 2023, will be on shelves from 27 September

“If you found out who I really am… I’m sure you would be disappointed.”

Milan, 20 September 2023. There is a darkness that envelops us from the outside and a darkness that can corrode us from the inside… Perhaps only love can redeem a heart born for darkness. Where can love at first sight lead between a hitman with a terrible trauma to his shoulders and a blind boy? The Boy’s Love universe is enriched with an extraordinary new signature with the arrival on the shelves of the single volume Touching Your Night written and illustrated by Moyori Mori and published in Italy by J-POP Manga.

Chinatsu was raised by a family of hitmen, but is incapable of killing due to a trauma: the death of his brother, who died in his arms. That day, what saved him was the presence of Kasumi, a boy who will seal his destiny. Years later their paths cross again when Chinatsu saves Kasumi from a robbery attempt and discovers that the latter is blind. Even though he knows he should stay away from him, Chinatsu feels compelled to accompany him home…

Original first work by Moyori Mori, Touching Your Night was named as Best Debut to the BL Award 2023!

This tormented and moving love story between two souls prisoners of loneliness and darkness will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from September 27th.

Touching Your Night

by Moyori Mori

Single volume

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 208, B/W

Price – €6.90