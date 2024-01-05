Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Press Split

Over 400 Ukrainians and Russians are released in the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war. A military doctor receives a marriage proposal.

Kiev – The largest prisoner exchange took place on Wednesday Russia and the Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. Over 400 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and several civilians returned home – including 230 Ukrainians, as the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced via X (formerly Twitter).

Prisoner exchange: Zelensky publishes emotional video

On his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky distributed a video showing the soldiers' emotional return. Many fall into the arms of their relatives and friends wrapped in Ukrainian flags. Others go down and kiss the soil of their homeland.

230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to their home country on Wednesday © picture alliance/dpa/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP | Uncredited



Other videos circulating on social networks show soldiers, some moved to tears, singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Ukrainian military doctor returns after almost two years and receives marriage proposal

A special surprise awaited Mykola Gryzenjak on her return. The Ukrainian military doctor was greeted with a large bouquet of roses and rings by her partner, who proposed to her. The couple fought together in the 36th Marine Brigade in the port city of Mariupol at the beginning of the war in spring 2022. Gryzenjak returned after almost two years in captivity.

It was the first official prisoner exchange in almost five months. It was largely mediated by the United Arab Emirates. Zelensky emphasized: “There was a long pause in the exchanges, but there was no pause in the negotiations.” The Russian side said that the release of the prisoners of war was the “result of a difficult negotiation process.” (with AFP material)