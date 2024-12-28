

12/28/2024



Updated at 5:46 p.m.





Not even a professional footballer who has worn the national team jersey more than 60 times—in the Qatar World Cupwithout going any further—gets rid of the sexist, repressive and antediluvian laws that govern in Iran. He committed…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only