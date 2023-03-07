Dubai Police touched a human chord, during its preparations for the official graduation of the Police Academy for the year 2023, as it decided to reward the students’ families for their great role in supporting their children so that they go beyond their arduous theoretical and practical studies, up to the graduation stage, and launched the “Touching a Mother’s Heart” initiative by inviting mothers to A ceremony was held yesterday at the Roxy Cinema in Dubai, where students presented their families with medals and graduation shields.

In detail, Dubai Police yesterday continued its ongoing activities within the framework of preparations for the official graduation of the Police Academy, which will be held tomorrow, with a ceremony to screen the graduation film for the year 2023, and launch the “Touching a Mother’s Heart” initiative to celebrate the families of the graduates, in appreciation and gratitude for their efforts, which resulted in the excellence of their children and their graduation.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, Major General Ghaith Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, said that the initiative aims to highlight the role of the mother in building new generations of future leaders, and promoting societal progress based on the highest values ​​of tolerance, peace, openness and coexistence on which the UAE is based, and an appreciation and honor for the role The family, which is a pillar of student excellence.

He added that the academy’s male and female candidates brought joy and happiness to their families through their excellence and perseverance, and expressed their gratitude for the role of their families by awarding them graduation medals and handing over shields as an expression of their feelings of pride.

For her part, the head of the Dubai Police Women’s Council, Major Anoud Al Saadi, said that the “Touching the Hearts of a Mother” initiative is centered around the mother’s giving, noting that it was a surprise to the families of the graduates. She added that within the framework of the initiative, mothers are contacted and told of their desire to visit them, and then they are surprised by their student children imitating them with necklaces as an expression of return.