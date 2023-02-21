Yes, you read that right. A touchscreen in a car is LITALLY DANGEROUS. In capital letters yes.

It is an annoyance to many; a large touchscreen in your car with which you have to do everything

operate. Are you again clicking on all kinds of menus to turn on your heated seats and then when you look up another radio station, you just spend seconds staring at that thing again.

And that is life-threatening. In lower case this time. And it’s not just us saying that, a group of scientists is saying that too. He investigated it and the results are truly appalling.

Touch screen in car is dangerous

Because it turns out, if you use a touchscreen, your reaction speed to what is happening in traffic deteriorates enormously. Even more than if you just smoked a big joint or update your Instagram while driving. Dangerous yes.

The researchers have also attached figures to it and of course you want to know them. No problem, they come. If you’ve smoked a joint, you react about 21% slower to what’s going on around you. When you’re on your smartphone, your reaction speed slows down by 46%.

If you operate a touchscreen, you react 57% slower to what is happening around you. 57%!! That’s more than half slower.

Replace touchscreens with buttons

Therefore an urgent question to the gentlemen (m/f/x) car manufacturers worldwide. Stop with those touchscreens and bring back the old-fashioned buttons. You can find them all almost blindly after driving for a while, so you take your eyes off the road less often.

Moreover, it always looks so impressive, a dashboard full of buttons. And then a touchscreen can of course be much cheaper for a manufacturer, dead customers ultimately cost you more…

