It is not normal to see Mbappé replaced with the French team and less in a match in which France is not winning. Didier Deschamps decided this Wednesday to replace the PSG striker in the 77th minute when the current world champion did not go beyond a 1-1 draw against Ukraine. In the press conference after the match, the French coach stated that Mbappé knew that he had not played well.

“I will speak calmly with him. Mbappé knows that he has not played a good game”, confessed Deschamps when asked about the change. Entered for him Martial, that in the 13 minutes that he was in the field he could hardly have a clear chance of scoring. Furthermore, he added: “I was not in the best condition and I did not feel good.. The rival adapted and there were always 3 or 4 players on him. Ukraine’s approach complicated their influence on the game. “

Mbappé played a very thick game against Ukraine. Shevchenko assured at a press conference that they had raised the game to stop the influence of the player of the PSG and the five-defense system used by the Ukrainian legend endorsed it. On Sunday, before Kazakhstan, Bondy’s has a great chance to redeem himself.