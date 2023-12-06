Nicalis has announced the release date for the European and North American versions of Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files. The exit up Nintendo Switch is set for the next one March 28, 2024 and the title will be available in standard edition and special edition. Pre-orders are available now on the publisher’s website.

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files is a collection that includes all three chapters of the saga originally released on Nintendo DS and for the first time the third chapter will be localized into English.

Source: Nicalis Street Gematsu