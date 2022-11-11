After months of media “war” with interviews in newspapers (him), posts on social networks (her) and paparazzi photos of penthouses in northern Rome (him), Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi – 17 years together and three children: Cristian , Chanel and Isabel -, found themselves face to face in front of the seventh section of the civil court of the capital for the cause of “reappropriation of possession” of shoes, jewelry and handbags moved by the show girl against the former Giallorossi player.

In the hearing, however, the entire Rolex owned by Totti was discussed, which Ilary appropriated out of spite. This is because, in recent days, the Giallorossi captain had made Blasi find the entire supply of shoes and handbags. The question had already been clarified in the hearing last October: “I have not stolen anything in the Spa present in the villa at Eur,” Totti had made known. Yesterday the judge took note of the circumstance and therefore only the watches were discussed which, at the moment, have not yet been returned. The two – who until recently lived together in the attic of the EuroSky building in a 36-room apartment equipped with every luxury and comfort – entered and left the entrance on Viale Giulio Cesare: he in a Smart with tinted windows and next to a brunette girl who, she will discover after being the lawyer Laura Matteucci of the Conte firm, the lawyer who follows the former number 10; and the Blasi, after getting out of a BMW SUV, walking with her sister Silvia beside her. Both of them avoided journalists and photographers by being escorted by police, carabinieri and agents of the Penitentiary Police to the first floor, where the hearing that included the confrontation was scheduled. Accompanying Totti was the lawyer Antonio Conte and his assistant Matteucci. Alongside Blasi, the lawyers Pompilia Rossi and Alessandro Simeone. On the other hand, there was no marriage lawyer for the stars: Annamaria Bernardini De Pace, until a few days at the top of the board of lawyers of the former football player. De Pace had proposed an agreement that Totti had however refused. In the meantime – explained De Pace – while the dialogue with the former Giallorossi player was discontinuous “the counterpart filed the judicial appeal and thus the objective of my mandate, that is to sign the consensual, has failed.” Skipped the possibility of the agreement, the lawyer decided, therefore, to take off. But it seems that an agreement already established was already there and defined in practically all terms.

Moreover, Ilary’s lawyer, Simeone, had previously worked with the Milanese lawyer and the choice of the latter seemed to move the Giallorossi Pupone towards a consensual separation without too many hitches. Here something seems to have not worked and, according to what filters from circles close to Rome, it would seem that the main reason is a conflictual relationship between Bernardini de Pace and Noemi Bocchi, Totti’s new girlfriend. “If he turned it around like a pedal, he makes him do whatever he wants: if he chooses them all the same,” a source close to the former number 10 tells La Stampa. From the same environment, something else filters out: “For the photos it’s Noemi that calls the paparazzi, as in the case of the new house. Francesco is a good guy, he doesn’t realize anything. With Ilary 20 years ago it was the same thing ». And too many paparazzi appearances by the 34-year-old blonde would not have been deemed appropriate by the lawyer. The legal historian will not even assist Totti in the separation that will be the focus of another proceeding that will be scheduled in the spring.