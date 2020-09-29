The Italian came out of the coma, which she had been in for nine months, after hearing the voice of the ex-captain of FC Roma Francesco Totti. On Monday, September 28, the newspaper reported La Repubblica…

20-year-old football player of the Roman team “Lazio” Ilenia Matilli was in a coma after an accident. The girl’s family tried to wake her up during all these nine months, they let her listen to the anthem of FC Roma, for which she supported, even though she played for Lazio.

Through mutual acquaintances, Totti found out about the situation and decided to record a video message for her with the words: “Ilenia, don’t give up, we are all with you.”

Matilli turned on the recording over and over again, and gradually she began to come out of the coma. Among her first desires after awakening was a meeting with an idol. On the morning of September 28, the footballer visited her at the Agostino Gemelli hospital.

“She smiled, hugged me and started crying,” the 44-year-old athlete later told reporters.

Totti admitted that if he knew that it would help the girl, he would have done it earlier, writes “Gazeta.ru”… He added that he and Matilli had agreed to meet after her discharge.

In April 2019, it was reported that a woman in Germany had recovered after 27 years in a coma.