Totti Jr leaves the spring and flies to Spain: he will play for Rayo Vallecano

Cristian Totti, son of Francesco, leaves Italy to go to Spain. The striker born in 2005 bids farewell to Gregucci's Frosinone Primavera team (where he arrived in the summer after his career in Roma's youth team) to play on loan until the end of the season with Rayo Vallecanoa team from the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas whose first team plays in the Spanish first division.

Cristian, together with his father Totti, landed in Madrid on Wednesday and trained with Francisco Rodriguez's first team who are preparing for next weekend's championship match against Real Sociedad. He will play and study in Madrid: an important experience both from a footballing and life point of view. Then in June he will take stock of what to do.

Totti Jr, not just football: Twenty3 Streets

In fact, Cristian Totti does not only think about his sporting career, but also looks to the world of entrepreneurship: the son of the Roma legend focuses on clothing together with two friends: the project is called “Twenty3 Streets”, although it is not yet clear whether it will be a physical location or an exclusive online sale.

