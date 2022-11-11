The new revelations of Alex Nuccetelli on the Totti-Blasi divorce

While the second hearing of the procedure on the return of the Rolexes and the jewels is scheduled for today, Friday 11 November, Alex Nuccetelli, pr and friend of Francesco Totti, returns to talk about the divorce between the former Roma player and Ilary Blasi.

Interviewed by Novella 2000, Antonella Mosetti’s ex-husband confirmed that he was sued by Ilary Blasi for his continuous revelations, some of which the presenter judged to be false, about the now ex-couple: “I understand little about legal issues. I don’t know if you have warned me or sued me, my lawyer knows who has already had a hearing. According to Blasi, I would spread false news ”.

“I can only say – added Nuccetelli – that at the Totti house you have always directed everything. After their transfer to the villa at Eur, my friendship with Francesco, who for me is like a great love, continued in secret. Now we are back as brothers ”.

“Totti has found serenity thanks to this woman (Noemi Bocchi ed), Francesco has lived horrible years” said the PR who then spoke of the new partner of the former football player.

“I have known Noemi for almost twenty years. We confronted each other when they met and she didn’t believe in him at first: she heard rumors around that he wasn’t reliable and she didn’t want to have a fling. She is a mother and a responsible woman so she didn’t break up right away. He courted her and then they got together but her marriage was already over. Francesco could have done his single life with the most beautiful women around, instead he made a different choice ”.

“She is left with 3,000 followers on Instagram, has 300,000 requests from people waiting to follow her. But she doesn’t know them and she doesn’t want to exhibit her life. Which is a simple life. She proved it in this way and with her silence. And above all with the love she feels for her man, ”added Nuccetelli, who then specified that he had never taken a fee when he went on TV to talk about Francesco Totti’s private life.