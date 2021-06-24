Totti: “Rome? My phone is off”

“My role in the Rome? I have not spoken to anyone and there will be no role. “The words of Francesco Totti seem to close any possibility of returning to the Giallorossi. The former captain adds: “If they call me? My phone is off.”

Totti on Mourinho as Roma coach

On the arrival of José Mourinho at the helm of the Giallorossi, Totti he explains: “When he arrives he will say what he thinks. We have hired the strongest coach in the world. Would it have been nice to have been coached by Mou? When I was young, yes …”

Totti on the Italian national team at Euro 2020

“There National has compacted the country, things are going well. We don’t say anything out of luck, but we are united as a team, and the team is also uniting the country. We hope to get as far as possible because it has been a long time European to Italy, I think this may be the right year “, the words of Francesco Totti who comments on the great performances of the Italian national team in Euro 2020.

Totti and the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics

in the meantime Totti he was appointed Ambassador of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics Milan-Cortina 2026. “I would have liked to have participated in an Olympics. Unfortunately there were stronger players … (laughs). Respect for others is a fundamental value and is the basis of Olympic values. The Winter Olympics? I must say that I had the pleasure of having a skiing holiday in Cortina after retiring from football. I discovered that it is really nice to ski. “