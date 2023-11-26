Francesco Totti’s first words after the release of Ilary Blasi’s docufilm on Netflix

Tottito deal with the tsunami of comments following the release of the docufilm by Ilary Blasi on Netflix, chooses indifference. Pupone, according to what was told by those who know him well, seems to be resigned by now, aware that it will be difficult for him to reach an agreement with his ex-wife.

The Captain, as reported by the Couriersaw the Unica trailer before leaving for China, to Wuhan, for the All Star Game with Roberto Baggio and other football legends like Seedorf, Rivaldo And Kaka, however he made no comments, other than a generic: “Do and say what you want”, reported by others. He doesn’t care.

Despite rumors of crisis, he is happy with Noemi Bocchi. He has no shortage of work commitments, in fact, never more than in this period Totti it is requested by sponsors and companies. He made peace with Spalletti and perhaps a place could be created for him on the national team staff, who knows.

