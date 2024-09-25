Francesco Totti lands in Egypt with his football school and is welcomed triumphantly. The Roma flag, as announced by Modon Developments, lands in Cairo with the Totti Soccer School, which for the first time lands in an African country. The former Giallorossi captain, destined to stay in the Egyptian capital for a few days, receives special treatment, as a superstar.

توتي راح مصر يضرب في الملوخية بالأرانب pic.twitter.com/mgl6Ez1kse — رائد (@iOnlyRide) September 24, 2024

On X, here is a video in particular that documents a dinner in honor of the champion. Totti is sitting at the head of a restaurant table, in front of a table laden with an impressive amount of food. The introduction of the guest is accompanied by a roll of drums and followed by applause. Everything is perfect, more or less. Totti’s attention falls on the performance of a waitress, who juggles pots and plates, repeatedly pouring green soup from one container to another: the cascades of soup become higher and higher before the eyes of the former footballer, who cannot hide his admiration for the woman’s technical skills and, judging by the looks on their faces, not even his perplexity for the dish that awaits him.

On X, the former Giallorossi number 10’s expressions do not go unnoticed. What did he have to eat? The Egyptian followers answer the question. In the pots there is molokhia, a dish cooked with the leaves of a plant, Corchorus olitorius, similar to mallow. The soup, apparently, is a little bitter.