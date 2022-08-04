Italian holidays for Francesco Totti and sons. The separation with his wife did not change the plans of the former Roma striker: stay in the villa in Sabaudia a stone’s throw from the beach, the same where Ilary was also a few days ago. Everyone on the water’s edge is waiting for him, as he reports The messenger and as can also be seen from dozens of images on social media, there are those who pass by to peek at what is happening and even someone who apes him with his own haircut and fluorescent costumes. Almost everyone has their gaze pointed towards the street from where it could materialize at any moment because they want to see how he who, in Rome, is always the Captain.

SUPER DAD

When he arrives he does it hand in hand with Isabel, Cristian precedes him and immediately goes to play football with his friends. Francesco, on the other hand, checks the little girl of the house and together they go to bathe. They play with the mattress, joke and cradle without stopping for a moment. Someone tries to talk to him about Rome and Dybala, they thank him for helping in the negotiation, but he prefers not to take credit. Meanwhile, not far away, in San Felice Circeo, Noemi Bocchi was spotted. She top secret the villa in which she is staying and the establishment that she frequents, but the paparazzi are all on the trail of her, even if it seems that the girl is back and forth from Rome. For now, however, maximum discretion, because in this whole story there are five boys to protect: Totti’s 3 children and Noemi’s 2. Also for this reason, especially for this reason, the two are not expected to show themselves together publicly. Paparazzi permitting.