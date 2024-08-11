Totti Sells His Real Estate Company to Israelis: 90 Families Fear Eviction

The former Roma footballer Francesco Totti sold his company Real Estate Ten, managed by his brother Riccardo, to an Israeli group from Tel Aviv specialized in hotel renovation projects. The company, with the accounts in the redwas sold for 5 million euros. Ten holds two real estate leasing contracts with Banca Mps that concern two buildings in the capital.

The first property is located in via Rasella, the second is the residence in Tor Tre Teste, rented to the Municipality to house ninety families in poverty who have been waiting for years for social housing. The 90 families hosted now fear being evicted since the new owner among its projects has the construction of shopping centers, residential and hotels including 12 hotels of which at least five with over 600 rooms.