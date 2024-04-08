Francesco Totti returns to the pitch and will lead Italy to the Kings World Cup, the competition created by Gerard Piqué, founder of the Kings League, which will take place from 26 May to 8 June in Mexico. The last country that will play for the world title of the Kings World Cup is Italy with the Stallions team, which will be led by Tott, and by one of the biggest names in the world of streaming in Italy, Tumblurr: the first, as as captain and player, and the latter, as team president.

After retiring from professional football in 2017, Totti returns to wear the boots to win the trophy that will see the Stallions compete to become Kings World Cup champions.

Tumblurr, born Gianmarco Tocco, is one of the main streamers in Italy with an audience of over 1.4 million followers on Twitch, where his live broadcasts reach more than 500,000 views.

Anyone who wishes can try to join Totti and Tumblurr's Stallions by signing up for the team's tryouts: https://italy.apply.kingsleague.pro/ The tryouts to form the team will take place at the end of April, in Milan.

The Kings World Cup will also feature some of the biggest names in world footballfrom president Zlatan Ibrahimovic to world champion Mario Götze and stars Neymar Jr and Hazard, as well as content creators from different countries such as Amine, Gaules, Ibai and many others.

The Kings World Cup 2024 is part of the Kings League world, which now takes the competition to the next level with its first global edition. From May 26 to June 8, 32 teams will play for history and a $1 million prize pool.

In Mexico, 10 teams from the Spanish Kings, 10 from the Americas and 12 guests from different countries will participate. The Kings World Cup will be the biggest online sporting event of the year, confirming a global phenomenon that has revolutionized sports and entertainment. The Kings World Cup can be followed online on the official Kings League channels and through the channels of the streamers who compete every day. This 7-a-side football competition takes the beautiful game to a new dimension, with rules that make matches more fun and exciting.