Francesco Totti responds to Mourinho’s assist and is a candidate for a return which is now no longer impossible. “Mou wants me? I think so or you wrote something… He said something, let’s wait and see what happens. And to the question: “Would you like to return next year?”. He replied: “Next year I may already be there”. Strong words from the historic Roma captain on the sidelines of the Italian Padel Awards which took place today at the Foro Italico.

Mourinho has been asking for a manager who is strong also in the media for some time and would have contacted Francesco himself who apparently would not say no to a return. The ball now passes to the Friedkins. Totti also spoke about the Lukaku-Dybala pairing: “We expect great things from them, they must bring Roma to the Champions League. Lukaku’s brace against Belgium? What counts is what he does with Roma. Frattesi regretted? You should have kept it 20 years ago. He is a good player”. Finally on Spalletti’s national team: “Ups and downs, bad first game. The second one is much better.”