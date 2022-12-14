Naomi Bocchi before embarking on a relationship with Francesco Totti she was already married to the businessman Mario Caucci with whom he also has two children who are now 8 and 10 years old. Caucci a year after he released some statements to The messenger on an alleged relationship between his ex-wife and Francesco Totti, when it was only a question of simple allusions, he returned to speak.

Source: web

He did it from the lines of the weekly Who. The entrepreneur spoke of his love story with Noemi, also launching a small provocation against the former Roma captain.

“I made our story the best story in the world and it was. After me, whoever she chooses will never be able to match what she was, for a very simple fact: that I loved her more than anything else in the world. I made wars for her, I argued with my whole family. They told me to be careful, that it wasn’t the right way, that it wasn’t right. I was put in the position of being marginalized because the more I was alone, the more I could be governed” – said Mario who comes from a wealthy family of entrepreneurs from Tributa that for three generations has been involved in the extraction and trade from the quarries of Guidonia and Carrara.

The entrepreneur also spoke of the standard of living that the two had, not exactly humble. “My wife and I were caught up in a reckless pursuit of happiness, but a happiness understood as an unbridled acquisition of material goods and, therefore, everything that was part of the values ​​of a human being was less and less: we had to go to exclusive places for parties, for the bag, the ring” – her words.

Finally a message for Francesco Totti who is about to go and live in a new house with his new partner.

“You are completely free to do what you want, but you do it by preserving the only victims, the children, because after twenty years they have been catapulted into another family. My children have ended up in a world so far away from them that this is unfair. My daughter, the other day, told me: “Look, dad, there is a photographer”.