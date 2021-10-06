The first commercials should go on air from next year. He will be the promoter of electric cars
There Volkswagen and Francesco Totti they would have found an agreement, which will make the former captain the new testimonial of the car manufacturer. As calcioefinanza.it, the historic captain of Roma, who has been in talks with the German giant for some time, will promote the brand’s electric cars. The sponsorship figure should be around on the million euros. The first commercials should be released starting from 2022.
October 6, 2021 (change October 6, 2021 | 18:02)
