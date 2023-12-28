Totti, like Ilary Blasi's photo

A like by Francesco Totti on a photo featuring Ilary Blasi and the image immediately went viral online. The shot posted by Vincenzo Rinaldi, owner of the 'Rinaldi al Quirinale' restaurant, sees Ilary Blasi in the company of some friends including the actress Michela Quattrociocche. Among the various likes, as we said, that of Roma's legendary number 10 also appeared. “Why did the captain like it?” some followers asked.

Ilary Blasi's photo with Totti's like (Instagram vincenzo__rinaldi)



Totti and Noemi, a dream New Year's Eve in the Maldives

Meanwhile, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi are preparing for New Year's Eve. After spending a few days in Monte Carlo and Christmas Eve in Rome, they flew to the Maldives. A dream destination where other VIP couples will also celebrate the beginning of 2024: from Matri and Federica Nargi to Vieri with Costanza Caracciolo. Last year they were on a cruise together, this year they chose a dream resort in the crystalline seas of the Maldives.

