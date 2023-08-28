Three minutes plus recovery, just a few to leave a mark. But enough to write a new page in the dynasty: Cristian Totti, born in 2005 and eldest son of Francesco and Ilary Blasi, made his debut today in the Primavera championship with the Frosinone shirt.

Number 11 on his back, coming on in the 87th minute in the match lost 3-0 by the yellow and blues on the Bologna field. Totti junior, striker, left Rome in the summer where he played up to the U18. In Frosinone – under the technical guidance of Angelo Gregucci – the opportunity has arrived to find more space in the top youth championship. He will have the time and opportunity to make himself known, after this bitter taste of the field for the team result but significant in his growth path.