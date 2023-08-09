Cristian in the Gialloblù Under 19 will be coached by the ex Lazio Gregucci, who in his career has challenged his father Francesco on the field in numerous derbies in the capital. Instead, he will study in the institute of the Cistercian friars in Casamari
– Rome
Another Totti is about to leave Trigoria. The surname which for years has been synonymous with one of the most representative symbols of Rome – Francesco – and which after the farewell of the historic captain continued to be part of Fulvio Bernardini’s daily life – thanks to the presence of the champion’s eldest son – for the first again after more than 25 years he will not appear on the Friedkins’ club roster. As had been in the air for almost two months, Cristian Totti has in fact left the team that – in a certain sense – has flowed through his veins since his birth, to look for more space a few kilometers from the capital. The son of the historic number 10 is about to become a full-fledged player in Frosinone’s Primavera squad: although his transfer is not yet official, it was the 17-year-old himself – he will become an adult on 6 November – who put the change of knit through the most classic of “social clues”. The biography of the attacker’s Instagram profile has in fact changed to “Official football player of Frosinone”.
the lineage president
—
The declarations of Maurizio Stirpe also arrived to confirm the imminent transfer: “I have known Francesco well for years and he asked me and the director Angelozzi to give his son Cristian an opportunity and we are happy to do so – explains the president of the Frosinone – I haven’t had the opportunity to meet the boy yet but he won’t miss it. I wish him the best, to him and to all of our Primavera team”. In the Gialloblù Under 19 Totti jr will be coached by former Lazio player Angelo Gregucci, who has challenged father Francesco on the field in numerous derbies in the capital during his career.
training offer
—
During his experience in Ciociaria, the young Totti will study in the college of Cistercian friars in Casamari. It is no coincidence that, last June 16, father and son had personally endorsed the institute, obtaining all the necessary information on the training offer. The proximity of the convent to the Frosinone training fields also contributes to the choice.
