Another Totti is about to leave Trigoria. The surname which for years has been synonymous with one of the most representative symbols of Rome – Francesco – and which after the farewell of the historic captain continued to be part of Fulvio Bernardini’s daily life – thanks to the presence of the champion’s eldest son – for the first again after more than 25 years he will not appear on the Friedkins’ club roster. As had been in the air for almost two months, Cristian Totti has in fact left the team that – in a certain sense – has flowed through his veins since his birth, to look for more space a few kilometers from the capital. The son of the historic number 10 is about to become a full-fledged player in Frosinone’s Primavera squad: although his transfer is not yet official, it was the 17-year-old himself – he will become an adult on 6 November – who put the change of knit through the most classic of “social clues”. The biography of the attacker’s Instagram profile has in fact changed to “Official football player of Frosinone”.