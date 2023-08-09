Totti jr greets Roma: towards Gregucci’s Frosinone

Francesco Totti’s son, Cristian, is destined to join Frosinone. The eldest son of the former Roma captain changed his biography on the Instagram account to “official football player of Frosinone Calcio”.

So it seems all done for the pass of the 17-year-old strikerup to now in the squad with Roma under 18, we are now awaiting the official status of the club.

Junior Totti would obviously be part of the Spring of Frosinone coached byformer Lazio Angelo Gregucci.

