Francesco Totti is furious, Ilary’s new boyfriend, Sebastian Muller sleeps in his bed and takes his ex and his daughter Isabel for a walk

The tensions continue for the separation between Ilary Blasi And Francesco Totti. In a few days there will be a new hearing before the judges of the civil court. As it reports Republic, Francesco Totti he is angry with his ex-wife because the current partner of the presenter, the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller sleeps in the 1400 square meter villa in Eur.

Totti-Blasi, the former number 10 is furious over the photos that appeared on “Chi”

The same house where the ‘Pupone‘ live when Not is in the attic of north Rome with Naomi Bocchi. To make the tension even hotter there are the photos that appeared on Who, where it’s seen Muller, Ilary And isabel (the daughter of the ex Giallorossi captain) that all three walk hand in hand.

