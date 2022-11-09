A new hearing has been set for Friday: the agreement reached with the counterpart’s lawyers is at the basis of the breach. And not only…

New chapter of the Totti-Blasi saga. This time, however, in the spotlight there are no new loves or alleged flirtations – yesterday Ilary denied the one with Edmondo Israilovici – but the strategic choices of the Romanist legend. The second hearing within the appeal presented by the presenter is scheduled for Friday 11 November at the week section of the civil court of Rome, to get back from the (almost) ex-husband a precious collection of accessories consisting of bags, shoes and – apparently – jewels. . But Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, the lawyer chosen by Totti to deal with a separation that is anything but simple, will not be accompanied by the historic Giallorossi number 10 – who on her side hopes to get back in possession of the much-talked-about Rolexes. See also TCR Europe | In 2022 you will also have points in Q1 and no discards in the race

Step back – According to Dagospia, Bernardini de Pace would have decided to renounce the mandate to represent the Pupone before the judge. At the basis of the decision there would be the refusal by the former player to accept the economic agreement, reached by the matrimonialista with the lawyer of Blasi after a difficult mediation, on the amount to be paid to the presenter. A choice that prompted the lawyer to resign from her position. But there seems to be more.

Misunderstandings – At the basis of the decision to “give up” Totti, there would be the relationship – not idyllic, it seems – between Bernardini de Pace and Noemi Bocchi, the new partner of the former playmaker. Noemi would not have liked the too many observations of the lawyer on her media exposure, which was considered excessive. And now Totti will have to find a new lawyer to be represented in the separation case with Ilary. See also Totti-Ilary, the cat Alfio also finds space in the telenovela: where did he end up?

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 23:48)

