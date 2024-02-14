Totti-Blasi, in order not to pay the maintenance allowance, now (almost) everything is worth it

Totti responds immediately to the accusations of Blasi, the cause for divorce between the two is now entirely linked to money and child support. While Hilary says in his memory that Francesco has spent 3 million euros at the Casino and delays maintenance payments, the former Roma captain responds that she is richer than him. Or rather, Totti's lawyers wrote it in response to the defense brief of the showgirl who yesterday also made it known about the missed skating lessons of little Isabel, the couple's third child. The presenter – reports Il Corriere – has her in her bank accounts disproportionate liquidity. And maybe she is richer than her ex-husband. From the documentary Uniquein which he told the story that led to his farewell on Netflix, would have grossed 700 thousand euros. And it would keep a lot of companies under control. Totti has called Cristiano as a witness in the separation case Iovinoor the personal trainer with whom Ilary would have “intimate encounters“.

There separation – continues Il Corriere – we play on the charge and in this framework who cheated before the other is decisive. Not only that: Totti's lawyers indicated in the defense brief more of Blasi's flirtations. With well-known personalities from the world of entertainment. Who could now be called by the court to give details on their acquaintance with Blasi. The presenter's lawyers, however, will call into question Noemi Bocchi. She is Totti's current partner. And they will quote other “adventures” of the former captain. Currently the monthly maintenance allowance amounts to at 12,500 euros per month: she ne asks for double.