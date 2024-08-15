Totti-Ilary, who cheated first? Parade of lovers in court

Francis Totti And Ilary Blasi continue their battle between lawyers and courtsThe former couple cannot reach an agreement on the separation and now the lawyers’ strategy is focused on the “guilty“, both lawyers in fact want to get to the bottom of a key issue: Who betrayed first? Obviously everyone has their own truth, but it will have to be ascertained in court. The TV presenter – reports Il Messaggero – claims that the fault is to be traced back to the relationship born in clandestinity between the ex-husband and Noemi Bocchiand for this reason he cited Totti’s current partner as a witness. The latter, however, maintains that the marital crisis began well before he started dating Noemithat is, when he discovered on Ilary’s cell phone the messages she exchanged with Christian Iovino. And that’s why the former AS Roma captain put it at the top of the list of people he called to testify.

Totti – continues Il Messaggero – also called a witness Mediaset Managerwhich would have had a flirt with ex-wife. The separation sentence with “charge” – the existence of the violation of marital dutiessuch as that of fidelity – involves some patrimonial consequencesas it has a punitive nature. The spouse loses inheritance rights and the right to perceive maintenance allowance (even if Ilary doesn’t have it for now). The 12,500 euros that her ex-husband pays her every month are in fact used exclusively for the expenses of the three children and for the management of the house conjugal.