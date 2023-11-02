Totti: “With Ilary I would like to find balance. I also made mistakes with Spalletti”

“See first and do first”. These, in summary, are the characteristics that a number ten must have, according to one of the most illustrious interpreters of the role: Francesco Totti. In a long interview with Corriere della Sera, the former Roma captain ranged from his relationship with Ilary Blasi and Luciano Spalletti to his relationship with the Giallorossi team, up to the weight that playmakers have in today’s football.

According to Totti, the ten “have disappeared because now it’s another football. It’s another vision, another way of playing. Now the physical prevails over the technique. When I was playing there were always, in every team in Italy or abroad, one or two very high level players. There were one or two potential number tens. Together they made the number twenty. We may have been lucky, but football was better,” he told Walter Veltroni. What changed things was Sacchi’s tactical revolution: “Football has become more organised, but less surprising”. The role has therefore become “extinct”. “And in fact I can’t find a team that excites me. But do you remember Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, the treble-winning Inter…”.

With Lucianio Spalletti, in the last phase of his career, the “Captain” was able to move closer to goal. The new coach of the national team, and fresh winner of the scudetto with Napoli, is still cited among those with whom Totti got along better, despite the bitter clashes that accompanied the last months of his career: “First of all Mazzone, who I remember with great affection. Then Zeman and the first Spalletti. I have to say it. It is the truth”.

“If I met him I would greet him with affection, it would make me happy,” Totti then added, responding to the invitation to “say something that ends the controversy” of recent years. “I believe there is a deep bond between us. Also because what we went through together, when he arrived from Udine, is for me, in my life, something unrepeatable. Both on the pitch and in everyday life. I went out to dinner with him once or twice a week. Luciano was a pleasant, funny, sincere person. In the final phase our relationship was conditioned from the outside, especially by the company’s managers or consultants, and we no longer understood each other. I’ve made mistakes too, God forbid. I believe that both of us, if we went back, would no longer be in conflict.”

In the interview, Totti also reserves soothing words on the separation from Ilary Blasi: “The two of us spent twenty years together, with many very beautiful moments. Now I would just like us to find a balance between us capable of protecting the boys who are the greatest reason for love for both of us. I know it’s not easy, but what was between us, for many years, was important. If the two of us find this balance, the kids will feel good and feel protected.”

Regarding the future, the former number ten is not closing the door on a return to Roma with José Mourinho, despite the post-retirement disappointments. “Of course, with a defined role, I would like it (…). And I would like it with Mourinho, he is number one, I respect him a lot. I regret not having been coached by him in my career. But I don’t want to go back to it. I don’t want to ask. At Roma they know that if they need me, for serious things, I’m happy to lend a hand. Otherwise, friends as before.”

“I spent thirty years in Roma,” he said, returning to his farewell to the Giallorossi team. “I showed respect to everyone and gave up other jobs without making it count. I said no to Real Madrid and others because I wanted that shirt, only that yellow-red shirt that is printed inside me. The way my story with Roma ended, yes, I was sorry. The truth is that when you are no longer needed in football there is no longer any respect. If Maldini, Del Piero, Baggio, I are out of football it will mean something, right?”

Totti lacks “everything” about football. “The retreat, the locker room, the shirt, the massage room. Bullshit? No, they were my life. I miss the bar and coffee with my teammates, the bus trip from Trigoria to the stadium. I miss the routine that has made my life for decades. When it was over the days became empty. Afterwards I felt alone. But it’s okay. Something I liked ended, which was my life. But I didn’t think it would hurt so much to stop that planned life, that passion that in my mind I could continue to live. I didn’t accept the separation from football.”