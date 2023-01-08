The former Roma captain has started his new life without Ilary for some time now. With them on vacation are the three children of the Mediaset presenter

New life, extended family. Francesco Totti he started again some time ago next to Noemi Bocchi. The end of the story with Ilary Blasi has been discussed for a long time. But the head of the former Roma captain is now concentrated on his new story and with Noemi Bocchi, the former Giallorossi captain, he intends to get serious. Even the children of the presenter, Christian, Chanel and Isabel, are getting to know her new partner. They are all together on vacation in the Caribbean as shown by the Getty Images photos published on social media by the weekly Oggi.