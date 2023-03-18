More than a year after its release, the commercial for mattresses shot by Totti in Albania goes viral again on TikTok

Emanuele Zotti

When to take the field is Francesco Totti the attention of social networks and the media is almost inevitable. Whether it’s a game of eight-a-side football, padel or simply a couple of dribbles… in slippers! In fact, the former Roma captain has long lent his image to sponsor a well-known Albanian company that produces mattresses: an agreement dating back to last year and which saw the historic number 10 engaged in an advertising spot go viral again in the last few hours .

Francesco, who is particularly loved in Albania and is considered a legend, appears in pajamas inside a luxurious mansion while dribbling with some waitresses and, after serving yet another winning assist, he lays down on a mattress to enjoy a well-deserved rest.

The video was relaunched by some accounts on TikTok and, as is inevitable when it comes to Totti, it went around the web again. To the delight of the most avid supporters of the yellow and red flag but – above all – of the company that has chosen the “Pupone” as their image man.

CHARITY — In recent days, however, Totti had returned to being talked about for one of the many charitable gestures that have always distinguished his life. In fact, the Romanist legend chose to line up on the front line alongside the populations affected by the earthquake that devastated various areas of Turkey and Syria, contributing to the fundraising promoted by the Turkish civil protection in collaboration with the Cosmedica clinic (of which Totti is a member) and Dr. Levent Acar.

A commercial investment, but also the desire to do something concrete with the certainty that the funds will go into safe hands and really contribute to the reconstruction of a battered land. Waiting to close the divorce issue from Ilary Blasi, Totti is working on his image. And even an old video, which has gone viral now, helps to smile.