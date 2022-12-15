The former captain during a live Twich on Be.Pi TV: “I had a relationship with Luciano that went beyond the pitch”

Francesco Totti has buried the hatchet. 5 and a half years after his farewell to football, the historic Roma captain extends a hand to Luciano Spalletti. The coach who – according to the Giallorossi legend – would have contributed in a decisive way to making him hang up his boots. Times long gone, at least for the former number 10 who for the first time – during a live Twich on Be.Pi TV – extended his hand to the Napoli coach: “Of course I’d like to talk to him again, it will certainly happen – explains Totti – with the relationship we had… I’m sorry it went like this. I expressed myself to the fullest with him, we had a relationship that went beyond the pitch”. A truce in all respects, awaiting the Tuscan’s reply.

No returns — In the long chat, Totti also returned to talking about his possible return to Rome in the role of manager. A flashback that, for now, doesn’t seem destined to materialize: “Marriages are done in twos. There’s nothing at stake. But I’m happy like this, the important thing is that they take an important path. We fans will go to them behind. For me, Roma comes first of all, I’ve always shown it with what I’ve done.” The Romanist flag also sheds light on the issue of the number 10 shirt: “It’s up to Roma to decide whether to withdraw it or not, not me. I’ve always said that wearing it is every child’s dream, but if the club decides to withdraw it, I’d stay put.” everything (he laughs, ed.) As a fan, I would have withdrawn it immediately, as a player, on the other hand, I hope that one day someone stronger than Totti will arrive”. See also Unprecedented melting of Antarctic glaciers in 5,000 years

Stoccata in Zaniolo — From the room of the hotel chosen for his stay in Qatar, Totti answers questions about the Giallorossi team outspoken. In particular to those on Zaniolo: “What does he need to take Roma? The right head”. And those who tell him they have not understood the role of the Giallorossi 22 are pressing on with a: “So there are two of us. Jokes aside, for me he has to play winger, it’s all strength”. Dybala instead promoted with full marks: “He has all the characteristics to express himself at high levels. He has already demonstrated it and is demonstrating it in Rome, he has settled in as a great champion”. The idea of ​​a dual role (coach-coach) for Mourinho was also rejected: “If a coach has the opportunity to coach a club, I think it’s right to continue only with the club.” No comment on the Karsdorp case: “I don’t want to get involved. I don’t know the reality of the facts. From the outside it’s too easy to talk. Only they know the dynamics. The coach can afford everything”. But does Roma amuse Totti? “Nì… You enjoy yourself when you win, not when you lose. It’s not what we expected.” See also F1 | Aston Martin renounces the double bottom from the Spanish GP?

As a Christian — Inevitable also a comment on the period lived by Cristiano Ronaldo who, after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup, seems destined to close even with football “that matters”: “I seem to relive his sensations about myself. From the outside it is always easy to talk to, you always have to be inside things to understand the truth what it is. He’s still one of the strongest players in the world and he must be respected. He doesn’t need my advice, but having been there before, I know what it feels like to be sidelined after being on top.” Almost a déjà vu for Francesco.

December 15th – 10.45pm

