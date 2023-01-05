The former captain of Rome reported by the Anti-money laundering for suspicious money movements. Those who received it explain: “Francesco and I have been friends for years, those sums are all still there, I haven’t played anything for him”

The story involving Francesco Totti and the anti-money laundering reports are enriched with details, for some suspicious bank transactions of the former Roma captain. To provide new ideas to La Verità – the newspaper that yesterday made the matter public – is directly the friend of the yellow and red flag, DM, who allegedly received the 80 thousand euros of the non-interest bearing loan in favor of a pensioner from Anzio into his account (mother of DM's wife) which would seem to have been provided by Totti. "I've been a friend of Francesco's for fifteen years. Since my wife and I have had some problems, I'm not ashamed to say it, we asked him for a loan of 160,000 euros. And he granted it to us. He did it with me, and not only with me. It also happened to cousins, to other family members ", assures the man to Giacomo Amadori.

BETTING — The money therefore would not have been used to finance alleged bets placed on Totti's behalf: "If that were the case, how can I still have his money down to the last cent? I would have had to withdraw it or transfer it with wire transfers, right? He lent it to me and I I told him 'I'll give it back to you slowly'. Although I hope, to tell you the truth, that he won't ask me for it. However, I never spent it. They never came out of my account". So, according to DM, it would be money lent to a friend in difficulty: "He's very generous, huh. Francesco comes from a humble family and his friends have always been humble, unfortunately for him. He paid 100,000 euros for medical treatment for a little girl . Help everyone and he'll stay out of three million over the years. Money he's never asked for back. He's a golden person. Then if he gambles on a few things, it'll be his business, right?" And precisely on the former footballer's passion for gambling he specifies: "If he plays his money, which he has earned regularly… well that's a question of him…".

DE CUIUS RISK — But then, why would the famous 80,000 euros have been transferred to the mother-in-law's account and not to yours? DM immediately had the answer ready: "I had them sent to my mother-in-law because she had previously already made a bank transfer to me. Then I had them removed because my wife's mother also has other relatives, she's 85 years old and if 'me more' all become heirs. I live with the money of my in-laws who stay at home with us. With those three thousand euros I do the shopping, I pay the bills… that's why I say that Totti's money is all there". In short, Totti's friend would seem to have really thought of everything. Even the bets – which he says allow himself regularly – would be entirely financed by his own resources (so to speak) and not by those of the yellow and red flag: "Even those with the money of 'my' step-parents'. When I take their pensions, I play 300 euros … 500 euros to get 3-4,000. I too have a passion, but they are regular betting shops. Do you think that Totti plays for 2,000 euros? When Francesco goes to Monte Carlo, he doesn't even look at them for 6,000 euros…".

