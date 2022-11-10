Francesco Totti-Ilary Blasi: Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, the lawyer who represented the former footballer, has left the post

The saga of the divorce case continues between Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasi. It is always about separation, but this time the former footballer divorces his lawyer, just a few hours before the hearing. It is in fact scheduled for tomorrow, 11 Novemberthe second hearing of the appeal that Ilary Blasi presented to get back her precious collection of accessories. The parties to the dispute will be heard and also some witnesses indicated by the ex couple among friends, relatives and also the employees of the bank where the safe deposit box was located, which has been emptied. While Ilary Blasi is back in possession of her beloved luxury bags, which had remained in the villa’s spa all the time, Francesco Totti has not yet got her back. Rolex collectionfrom the value overall of over one million euros.

Francesco Totti-Ilary Blasi, what is behind the “tear” with the lawyer Bernardini de Pace

