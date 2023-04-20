To Ilary Blasi the Eur villa but Francesco Totti will pay the loan

After the sentence of the Court of Rome on the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, details on the divorce cause continue to leak: the latest in chronological order is that, although the Eur villa went to the presenter of the The island of the famousthe loan will continue to be paid by the former Roma footballer, who remains the owner of the property.

The writes it weekly Today according to which the 1,400 square meter home with 25 rooms, tennis and soccer fields, park, spa and two swimming pools will cost Francesco Totti between 15 and 20 thousand euros a month for a commitment that will last for another 20 years.

Francesco Totti, while remaining the owner of the property, however, according to what was established by the judge Simona Rossi, will no longer be able to access it freely, except at the invitation of Ilary or his children Cristian, Chanel and Isabel.

At the same time, according to what the Corriere della Serathe costs of the property, whose value is around 18 million euros, are around 30 thousand euros a month, including bills and the salaries of housekeepers, gardeners and security personnel.

Expenses, however, which will be borne by Ilary Blasi, who should continue to live in the apartment with his three children.