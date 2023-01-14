New revelations from the newspaper “La Verità” on the friend of the former Giallorossi flag, who would be at the center of a series of movements relating to the sale of high-end cars between Italy and abroad

Rumors and indiscretions related to Francesco Totti’s private life do not subside. The former captain of Rome, who ended up under the magnifying glass of the anti-money laundering following a report for a series of wire transfers that would have been suspicious. To enrich the story with further details is always the newspaper La Verità, which has revealed some implications involving DM, a policeman – a friend of the yellow and red flag – who in recent days had released an interview to try to clarify precisely the issue of wire transfers that would have received from the former footballer. Money that would have been cashed in and never used. In 2016, in fact, he would have received two wire transfers of 160 thousand euros as a “friendship loan with a repayment obligation within 24 months”. Money never returned. In 2021, on the other hand, 80 thousand euros would be transferred to DM’s mother-in-law. But there would also be another 27 thousand operation intended for the purchase of the chassis of a Porsche. See also Colombia national team: journalist would have evidence of 'arrangement' of the game with Peru

SUPERCAR — It is precisely around the world of luxury cars that the new revelations about the policeman friend of the champion revolve. Indeed, DM would be at the center of a series of movements concerning the purchase and resale of luxury cars between Italy and abroad. Machines which, according to DM, would often be rented by some friends who, in fact, deal with the management of large-engined cars. In short, Totti’s name, if it weren’t for the rumors circulating in recent days and his friendship with DM, does not seem to emerge in this new chapter of the story. Different speech instead for the policeman with a passion for betting and, apparently, supercars.

NO COMMENT — No reaction, as usual in recent times, from Francesco Totti. At the moment he is abroad for a footgolf tournament, but in the next few days he will return to Italy to deal with other issues. In fact, the first hearing for the separation with Ilary Blasi is set for March 14: the lawyers of the parties are at work trying to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, at the end of the month, a new hearing is scheduled to settle the battle regarding Rolex, shoes and jewels. Both Francesco and Ilary have indicated some witnesses who will be heard by judge Francesco Frettoni. See also MotoGP | Honda RC213V 2022: a revolution to become great again

