Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi, birthday on the French Riviera

Love in full swing between Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi. After witnessing Roma’s defeat on the Genoa pitch, according to what Chi reports, the former captain and Giallorossi legend went to Monte Carlo where his partner organized a match for him long weekend with a thousand surprises for the birthday (47 candles for the former champion of the Italian national team, world champion in Germany in 2006).

According to what the Mondadori magazine reports, Noemi has rented a five-star yacht with whom the couple spent the weekend between Monaco, Cannes and Antibes. With them Noemi’s two sons and Totti’s daughters, Isabel and Chanel with her boyfriend Christian Babalus.

Absent only Cristian Totti, eldest son of Francesco and Ilary Blasi, who remained at home due to his football commitments (plays in the Frosinone Primavera, coached by… a former Lazio star) and scholastic. Instead, it features Giancarlo Pantano’s family, Totti’s historic friend, with his wife and son.

A few days earlier Totti and Noemi had celebrated Francesco’s birthday with a family dinner in their Roman home.

