First quarrel or a simple skirmish between lovers? The second hypothesis appears to be the most probable but, after having walked the first red carpet in Dubai hand in hand and having appeared together in the Trigoria technical center, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi also had their first public discussion. This was revealed by the weekly Diva e Donna, where the two appeared in some photos taken during a dinner staged in a restaurant in the capital: sitting at a table for two, the former Roma captain and his new partner leave ” betray a certain tension”. At times “the discussion becomes animated” as understood by the body language of the two, who show “dark and thoughtful faces”.

SMARTPHONE FLAW?

What infuriates Noemi seems to be the contents of a smartphone, which the thirty-four-year-old picks up and points to several times during dinner. In one of her photos she even seems to be wiping away a tear. However, the dispute would have ended within a few minutes and – for the couple – there do not seem to be any clouds on the horizon. On the contrary. The two are about to move into the rented penthouse and super penthouse in northern Rome – in the Vigna Stelluti area – where they will spend their first Christmas together. In fact, recently the weekly “Chi” published the images of the move to the new love nest, with Noemi busy supervising the transport of some furniture together with her father. In short, a discussion can always happen to anyone, but Francesco and Noemi are still very clear on the path they want to continue along together.