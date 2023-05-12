The historic captain and his new partner watched the first leg of the Europa League semi-final
This time Naomi Bocchi she didn’t sit a few rows behind her partner: now that she’s officially the new girlfriend of Francesco Totti can stand next to his man during matches at theOlympic and so here they are for the first time officially side by side to attend the semi-final first leg of the Europa League that Roma won at home for 1-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.
Totti and Noemi at the Olimpico for Roma-Bayer Leverkusen
Francesco Totti appeared a lot smiling and joked with the camera lens, while Noemi Bocchi timidly tried to hide behind her smartphone with a fuchsia cover, but without success. She was obviously very recognizable. The two spent a nice evening together at the stadium and surely this is a scene that Roma supporters will soon get used to.
