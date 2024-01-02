Totti and Noemi Bocchi in the Maldives, love holidays

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi celebrated the arrival of the new year in the Maldives (with them also and her two children, with her ex-husband Mario Caucci). The couple treated themselves to a relaxing mini-vacation in the dream sea of ​​the Caribbean to say goodbye to 2023 which went to the final credits and start 2024 in the best possible way. The partner of the former Roma and world football legend published a photo romantic on the beach together with Pupone. And Totti immediately reshared it on her Instagram profile.

And then also a video of the two having fun on the jet skis or all on the boat complete with parasailing. Even if Noemi Bocchi has to give up: “I can't, I feel like vomiting, my head is spinning.” And after the flight with the parachute attached to the motorboat, Francesco Totti exclaims: “Stupendous! But cor ca… I'll find it again!”

Ilary Blasi, New Year's Eve in the mountains with Bastian and Michelle Hunziker

From the sea of ​​the Maldives to the mountains: Michelle Hunziker and Ilary Blasi started the year at 3000 meters above sea level in the snow. “New Year's Eve, at 3000 meters while it snows… a dream!” wrote Michelle Hunziker showing the videos among the snowflakes and the photos of a romantic cabin. For them to relax in an exclusive resort in Switzerland, together with their respective boyfriends, the Roman osteopath Alessandro Carollo and the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller. Isabel, the third child, is also with Totti's ex-wife. Hunziker together with her daughters Sole and Celeste Trussardi.

